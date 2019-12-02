Liverpool intensify their interest in Norway international, is it a good move?

Bengaluru, Dec 2: Liverpool are believed to be intensifying their efforts to sign Genk midfielder Sander Berge with key player Fabinho ruled out of action for almost two months. The Brazilian midfield dynamo suffered an ankle ligament damage during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Champions League.
Liverpool managed to salvage one point from the game after going 1-0 down to a controversial strike by Dries Mertens but they now have a major void to fill with Fabinho expected to not return until late January. And, reports suggest that Liverpool are working on a deal for young Genk midfielder Sander Berge.
The 21-year-old has been long-watched by the Reds and in fact, Liverpool got to take a closer look into the player during their doubleheader against Genk in the Champions League. Even though Genk lost both the games, Berge seemingly impressed Klopp and the two were seen talking for long durations after both games.
It would be a really amazing deal for Liverpool if they can sign the young Norwegian in January. Fabinho is one of the most vital players in Liverpool's system and they do not have any natural defensive midfielder to deputize the Brazilian in the number six role. Berge would be an excellent addition to the club who can share some load off the shoulders of Fabinho.
Aged only 21 years, Berge is one of the most promising midfield talents in Europe. He is naturally a player most comfortable in the number six role but can also slot in as a number eight and even as a central defender. Thanks to his big frame of 1.95 m, would provide a much-needed physical presence in the midfield of Liverpool.
Berge is excellent in the air, something which is expected from a player of his height. The Norwegian is also technically very gifted and has a great range of passing be in long or short. And, he is a player who can improve by leaps and bounds under the stewardship of Klopp who is an excellent mentor for young players.
Berge would have to deal with a lot of competition if he joins Liverpool but that is something natural at any big club. Liverpool could lose Adam Lallana with his contract expiry next summer and even the James Milner does not have a lot of football left in him. So, there would be some space opening up for him.