Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool 5-2 Everton: Origi and Mane star as Klopp claims 100th Premier League win

By Patric Ridge
Divock Origi celebrates after scoring a brace for Liverpool
Divock Origi celebrates after scoring a brace for Liverpool

Liverpool, December 5: Divock Origi and Sadio Mane starred as Liverpool stormed to a 5-2 victory in a frantic Merseyside derby, handing Jurgen Klopp his 100th Premier League win.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Six goals were scored in a remarkable first half, with Liverpool - who started with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench - supremely clinical in attack, Origi striking either side of Xherdan Shaqiri's first goal of the season.

Origi's second came after Michael Keane had pulled one back for Everton, but Mane - provider for Liverpool's first two goals - made it 4-1. Richarlison reduced the deficit again in first-half stoppage time, but it was not enough to inspire an Everton comeback after the break.

1
1059850

Instead, Georginio Wijnaldum's late strike rounded out the scoring, leaving Marco Silva's future looks increasingly uncertain as Klopp's side extended their unbeaten league run to 32 matches, a new club record.

Origi, Liverpool's hero in the corresponding fixture last term, wasted little time in getting things started, coolly rounding Jordan Pickford after latching onto Mane's exquisite pass.

Mane was the recipient of an even better pass for Liverpool's second goal - Trent Alexander-Arnold picking out the winger with a sensational diagonal - that saw Shaqiri slide a low effort across Pickford and into the net.

Keane's neat finish over Adrian hauled Everton back into the contest in the 21st minute, only for Origi to restore Liverpool's two-goal cushion.

Liverpool rounded off their rampaging first-half display when Mane slotted in from the edge of the area at the culmination of another sweeping counter, yet Everton had a second when Richarlison diverted Bernard's cross home via his shoulder.

However, the second half did not match the frantic pace of the first. Substitute Moise Kean had a glorious chance to make Mane pay for missing two golden opportunities, but drilled wide when one-on-one with Adrian.

Wijnaldum showed no such profligacy, however, dealing the final blow to Silva's team as Liverpool remain eight points clear at the top thanks to a victory that sends Everton into the relegation zone.

What does it mean? Record-setting Klopp marks a stark contrast to despairing Silva

Just over a year ago, Everton - who have not won at the home of their neighbours in the top flight since September 1999 - were Liverpool's equals for much of the Anfield derby, only to be outdone by Pickford's calamitous error.

But now, with Everton in the bottom three, Silva looks all set to be heading for the exit door. Opposite number Klopp, meanwhile, is the second quickest - after Jose Mourinho - to reach 100 Premier League victories.

Origi's derby run rolls on

Liverpool's Champions League hero seems content with a back-up role, yet he seems to be the man to call on when it comes to derbies. The Belgium forward has managed five goals against Everton, leaving him behind only club legends Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard in the Premier League era.

Sidibe the fall guy for Silva's desperate roll of the dice

Djibril Sidibe had a torrid 35 minutes defensively, with Mane capitalising on the acres of space afforded to him by Everton's wing-back. In response, Silva elected to switch systems completely, replacing the France international with Bernard 10 minutes before the break, though it did little to stem the tide.

Key Opta facts - Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League games against Everton (W8 D10). It is their longest ever unbeaten run against a specific opponent in the competition.

- Everton find themselves in the relegation zone after playing at least 15 Premier League matches for the first time since April 10, 1999 (after 32 games).

- Marco Silva is the first Everton boss to concede five league goals against Liverpool in a single match since Howard Kendall in November 1982.

- Sadio Mane recorded two assists in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2018, when the Reds faced Watford.

- Since the start of last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more Premier League assists than any other player (18), with 15 of those coming in 2019.

What's next?

Liverpool travel to the south coast to face struggling Bournemouth on Saturday (December 7), with Everton hosting Chelsea at Goodison Park.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 5 - 2 EVE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue