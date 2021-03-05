Liverpool linked with Boubacar Kamara: Things to know about the young Marseille defender

Bengaluru, March 5: Ligue 1 side Marseille are well known for nurturing some of the best talents over the years and they may have found a new one with 20-year-old defender Boubacar Kamara. The youngster has been in fine form for Marseille in recent times and unsurprisingly it has attracted suitors. The 21-year-old was linked with several clubs across Europe last summer and Liverpool are the latest sides to join them in the race, as per rumours.
Not so popular name in the European circuit but the young defender looks destined for an upgrade in the summer. So here are a couple of things you need to know about him ahead of the potential tug of war:
His career so far
The 21-year-old has been on Marseille’s books since 2005 coming through the youth ranks at the Ligue 1 outfit. He made his debut in 2017 and barring the sporadic first season, he has been a pretty mainstay in the line-up. So far he has racked up 111 appearances, scoring three goals and setting up four more. Considering he is just 21-years of age, these are pretty impressive numbers.
Playing Style
The French youngster is a versatile player and can act as a defensive midfielder as well as centre-back if required. This season he has mostly played in the middle of the pitch. Although his best position is yet to be assured, his versatility may be beneficial to those interested parties. Mixed with his height and commanding defensive prowess, Kamara has all the means to become one of the top talents in Europe.
Transfer Fee
Marseille have been hit hard during the pandemic and hence may think about cash in on their young asset. Kamara's contract runs out in the summer of 2022 and no renewal has been planned yet. Before losing him for free next year, a decision could be made in the summer. The French club could demand a fee in the region of £25m. But with the Ligue 1 side not in a driving seat, a cheaper sale could also be on the cards.
Clubs Linked
Kamara's ability to thrive in defence and midfield- similar to Fabindho could certainly appeal to Jurgen Klopp. But the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham could renew their interest in him if he's available for a bargain deal.