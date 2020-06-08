Liverpool linked with Hoffenheim starlet, a good deal?

Bengaluru, June 8: Liverpool are set to miss out on their primary target for the summer as it seems like Chelsea look all set to revamp their attack with the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
It is claimed that Liverpool considered the financial package of Werner too costly and did not want to trigger his £53m release as Chelsea snooped in and the deal looks all but done. If Liverpool cannot afford Timo Werner right now, it is imperative to say that they have absolutely no chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz as well who is likely to cost almost double his compatriot.
With Liverpool already boasting one of the strongest as well as deepest squads in world football that saw them win the Champions League last season while they are also the Premier League champions waiting to happen, the likes of Werner or Havertz would have certainly improved the team but it was not absolutely necessary for the Reds to break the bank this summer with the uncertainty caused by coronavirus and suspension of football.
Meanwhile, it has been reported in Germany that Liverpool have registered their interest in TSG 1899 Hoffenheim starlet Christoph Baumgartner as an alternative to Kai Havertz.
Here, we will take a look at the young Austrian playmaker and try to analyse if his move to Liverpool makes sense or not.
Style of play
About just two months younger than Kai Havertz, similarities have often been drawn between the two attacking midfielders who are both very much versatile although Havertz is much more experienced at the top level already and therefore his reputation is already sky high.
This has been Baumgartner's breakthrough season after making his debut in the closing stages of the last season under Julian Nagelsmann. The 20-year-old has been a regular feature in Alfred Schreuder's Hoffenheim side this season as he has made 26 appearances across all competitions racking up six goals and as many assists.
The 20-year-old is an incredibly versatile player who can play across a number of positions. He is predominantly a number ten but can also feature as a number eight and even on he flanks. The youngster has even been used up front on occasions this campaign and has done pretty decent job. Such adaptability makes him an ideal Jurgen Klopp player as he can provide cover the front three as well as two of the three midfielders in Klopp's 4-3-3 system.
Baumgartner might not have too much top flight experience but his intelligence on the pitch shows as he poses a great deal of threat thanks to his excellent off the ball movement, exactly like Havertz. He’s scored six times this term at a rate of 0.43 goals per 90 minutes which is an excellent figure for an attacking midfielder.
The young Austrian's expected goals of 0.53 per 90 minutes make him one of the most threatening players in Europe in the age bracket of 20 and below. He has also taken 3.38 shots on average per 90 minutes this season which shows that he makes life of defenders and goalkeepers really difficult.
Interestingly, most of the shots the youngster has taken has been from inside the penalty box as well as all his goals. This is a really encouraging sign and he can prove to be the Roberto Firmino successor Liverpool are looking for.
The Austrian wonderkid is also blessed with a lot of flair and creativity having played 0.7 key passes every game whereas he has averaged 30% of his attempted passes per 90 under pressure. Such press resistance is an ideal trait for every manager nowadays.
Should Liverpool sign him?
Baumgartner really looks like a cost-effective alternative of Kai Havertz but it is unlikely that Liverpool will go for him this summer as the player lacks one necessary thing and that is experience. Liverpool do have some gifted young players in their books in the likes of Curtis Jones and Ben Woodburn to name a few. Meanwhile, Harry Wilson is also waiting for ages to get his chance and has already shown that he deserves it.
Even if Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana leaves this summer, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino are already there in the creative department. Divock Origi has been pretty underwhelming this season but he is still a solid backup for the front three. It is therefore unlikely that Liverpool will go for Baumgartner this summer.