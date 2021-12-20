Liverpool linked with La Liga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 20: Over the last few weeks, Liverpool have been strongly credited with an interest in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, just two and a half years after the player's sensational transfer to the Spanish capital club from Portuguese giants Benfica.
Atletico Madrid splashed a club record fee of £113 million for the signature of the European Golden Boy award winner in 2019 making him the fourth most expensive footballer of all time and quite understandably, the mammoth fee has regularly put him under the microscope.
The hype surrounding the transfer of Felix coupled by the hefty price tag meant that the youngster had to deliver immediate results at Wanda Metropolitano but it has not been the case.
The Portuguese international is yet to be justify his massive price tag and has struggled to keep his place in the starting XI of Diego Simeone on a weekly basis. Injuries have not been kind to the player, dubbed as a 'generational talent', either.
It is now believed that the Colchoneros could be ready to cash in on the 22-year-old for a much lower price than what they spent for him in the summer of 2019 and that has invited interest from Liverpool.
The Reds are known to be long admirers of the Portuguese attacker since his Benfica days and even made a futile attempt to sign him. If not for the ludicrous amount Atletico offered to Benfica for the wonderkid, Jurgen Klopp might have brought the versatile forward to Anfield.
Felix might have not made the headlines on a weekly basis at Atletico Madrid as he was expected to but he has not been an outright flop either. Persistent struggles with injuries has been a major factor that he has not quite made the leap to the next level yet. However, we have seen the youngster showing his extraordinary ability in patches and there are still no doubts regarding the long-term potential of the 22-year-old.
Felix looks like a tailor-made attacker for the system Klopp has successfully installed at Liverpool. There are not many footballers who look equally comfortable playing across all three positions up front and Felix is certainly one of those and that makes him a perfect acquisition for the Reds.
The Reds do not desperately need big signings up front with the quality and depth they have in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino but Felix, if available at a right price, is a deal too good to refuse.