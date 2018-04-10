Liverpool linked with Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini

Bengaluru, April 10: Liverpool have been shockingly linked with drawing up three-year contract for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.
The Manchester United midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season and he wants to stay in the Premier League and Liverpool are looking to bring him to Anfield if reports are believed to be true.
According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the former Everton star could end up at Anfield.
However, the rumour seems a bit strange considering that Fellaini is hardly a player that would thrive at Liverpool. At first sight Fellaini might not appear to be a Jurgen Klopp type of player.
He doesn't move at full throttle, while the Reds do not place that much emphasis on long balls and crosses.
However, Klopp will need a midfield enforcer if Emre Can, as expected, leaves in the summer and ball-winner Fellaini is viewed as a decent addition to the squad.
Liverpool and Utd
The Red Devils have shown plenty of interest in re-signing the 30-year-old, who has also been on Turkish side Besiktas' radar.
Ligue 1 giants Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on him so there is no shortage of suitors.
Fellaini wants regular first team football as his next contract could be his last big one and at Manchester United, he is not good enough to be a starter week in week out.
However, at Liverpool, the chances of him starting over the current set of Liverpool player are not much higher either.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had admitted Fellaini could leave.
He said: “Is he going to stay or leave? I don’t know.
“I want him to stay, the club want him to stay.
“The process – negotiations, numbers, distances between the offer and what he wants – I really don’t know.”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.