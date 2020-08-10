Liverpool linked with next Neymar, things to know about the wonderkid

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Liverpool's transfer strategy has seen a significant change over the last few seasons especially after the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are one of the most well-run clubs in the world right now and their data analytics team are simply class apart which is evident from the success rate of the players moving to Anfield.
Liverpool have hardly signed any player over the past few seasons who was already world-class before moving to Anfield but almost all of them have improved significantly at Anfield breaking into the bracket of world-class. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Roberston, Virgil van Dijk are all examples of the Reds' extensive research and data analytics and it is indeed a big reason behind their success on the pitch.
Liverpool are touted to have a pretty underwhelming transfer window this time around in comparison to their Premier League rivals but we can still expect the Premier League champions to add more depth and quality to their squad. As per reports, the Reds are looking to make a stunning move for Brazilian wonderkid Talles Magno who is christened as 'the Next Neymar' in his homeland.
While tags like 'the next Messi', 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo' or 'the next Neymar's can prove to be pretty heavy to live up to, it is still a big testament of appreciation of the player's potential and that should make the Liverpool fans pretty happy.
Here, we will take a look at the 18-year-old Brazilian sensation who is dubbed as the next big thing in Brazil:
1. Talles Magno is a product of the Vasco da Gama youth set up a club that has produced some massive talents in the past. One of Liverpool's best players in the recent past Philippe Coutinho also came through the ranks of the club based in Rio de Janeiro while one of the greatest Brazilian strikers of all time Romario also made his name from the youth setup of the club.
Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Bayer Leverkusen's Paulinho have been recent big exports from the club. Magno being the biggest prospect of the club right now speaks volumes about his immense potential.
2. The Brazilian wonderkid is capable of playing on either flank as well as upfront but he seems most comfortable on the left flank just like Neymar from where he can be a big threat thanks to his immense ability on the ball. A natural dribbler, Magno is technically gifted and his delivery into the box is also quite fantastic.
3. The 18-year-old clocked up a handful of appearances for Vasco da Gama in the state championship, Brazilian Cup and Copa Sudamericana this year having made his first-team breakthrough back in 2019.
4. The youngster was also part of the Brazil national team that won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup on their home soil in 2019 having scored two goals in the competition. Following his strong showing in the competition, he has also been called up for the Under-19 side and has found the net on three occasions during his six appearances.
5. with eagle-eyed scouts from Europe taking notice of the youngster's potential, Vasco da Gama quickly tied the 18-year-old down with a new deal last November lasting until 2022 inserting a hefty £45million release clause in his contract.
6. Liverpool are not the only European giant who are interested in the signature of the 18-year-old. As per reports, Liverpool will have to face strong competition from the likes of French clubs Lille and Paris Saint-Germain as well as Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Krasnodar elsewhere in Europe.
7. Despite his mammoth release clause, it is reported that Vasco could be tempted to sell their starlet at a much lower price due to their financial problems. It is claimed that they are ready to accept a fee as little as £18m but the Brazilian club will instead rest their hopes on a higher price with a bidding war. We also should take notice of the fact that they sold one of their most promising and exciting talents Paulinho to Bayer Leverkusen back in 2018 for a mere £17million, despite him being rated at a higher value than Magno.
During their rich history, only seven Brazilians have featured in the Liverpool first team in the Premier League era. That includes the current trio of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson Becker while the other four were Fabio Aurelio, Lucas Leiva, Doni and Philippe Coutinho. And, among all of them, only Lucas Leiva was snapped up directly from Brazil.
If this deal goes through, it will mark yet another big change in Liverpool's transfer strategy as they recruit directly from the source rather than waiting to see how they fare at a lesser club in Europe and then sign for a much higher price.