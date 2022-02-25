Liverpool linked with Serie A star, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 25: As per rumours in England, Liverpool are interested in a summer move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
The Reds are said to be huge admirers of the Argentinian international who is valued at around £75 million by the Serie A holders.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League several times in the past with Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United all chasing him in the past. He was very close to a switch to Spurs last summer but Inter eventually pulled the plug when they lost Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.
Liverpool have been linked with Martinez in the past several times, but it is not clear why they would want the 24-year-old now as they look pretty much stacked up front.
The Reds have as many as eight options for their front three in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.
Even if Klopp chooses to off-load the likes of Origi and Minamino, Martinez moving to Anfield still does not make sense as the Argentina is unlikely to settle for a squad role. We have to wait and see how Klopp manages to distribute playing time among his five star forwards Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Diaz and keep them content at the same time.
The addition of another top player would make the German's job a lot more difficult.
Klopp has brought success back to Liverpool without playing with a natural number nine for so long and it's a system that still seems to be working. Martinez simply is not the type of player Klopp has operated with during his Liverpool stint. It seems unlikely that the German will tweak his system just to accommodate Martinez.
The 24-year-old has mostly played at Inter in a system complying of two strikers up front with him usually playing the role of the secondary striker. The Argentinian plays a big role in how Inter build up but he is far from a gifted goalscorer like Erling Haaland or Roberto Lewandowski.
It absolutely makes no sense for Liverpool to spend around £75 million for him when they already have Diogo Jota as their first choice centre-forward.