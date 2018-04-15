Liverpool looking to re-sign former player Suso

Bengaluru, April 15: Liverpool plot a £35million move to bring back their former youth graduate Suso back to Anfield, according to reports in Italy.
The Spanish midfielder left the Reds in the summer of 2015 to sign a four-year deal with Italian giants AC Milan. He made only 21 appearances for Liverpool in five years since joining from Cadiz in 2010.
Italian media website Calcio Mercato is reporting that Jurgen Klopp is planning to bring the 24-year-old back to Merseyside this summer.
Suso has a release clause of £35million at the Rossoneri, and has a contract until 2022 and Klopp is happy to trigger that.
Klopp reportedly tried to sign Suso in the January transfer window, but saw his efforts come to nought.
Suso has scored six goals and bagged five assists for Milan this season and has been the best player for the struggling Milan giants.
The attacking midfielder's fine form in Serie A this season saw him called to the Spanish national squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
Liverpool's Premier League rivals Tottenham have also kept a close eye on Suso for quite a long time now.
Mauricio Pochettino looked to bolster his squad with the signing of Suso last summer but failed to land the Spaniard and could rivals the Reds for his signature.
During his time at Liverpool, Suso was a huge fan favourite despite not getting too many chances.
It was a big surprise when then Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers sold Suso for a very small amount but the Spaniard has made a name for himself in Italy over the years even though he struggled initially being shipped out on loan too.
Jurgen Klopp wants more depth and sharpness in his attack next season and a versatile player like Suso could be a brilliant addition to his side.
The Spaniard boasts one of the best left feet in the game and is a brilliant passer and is known for his superb ability to cross the ball also having brilliant shooting boots.
If Liverpool manage to pull this deal, they would certainly be even more deadly in front of goal next season.
