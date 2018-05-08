Liverpool's Joe Gomez to miss Champions League final and World Cup

Liverpool, May 8: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been ruled out of the Champions League final and the World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery.
The 20-year-old aggravated an existing injury in the recent 0-0 draw with Stoke City, and the problem will force him to miss the showpiece clash with Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.
He originally sustained the issue in England's friendly win over Netherlands in March, having started on the right side of a three-man defence.
England manager Gareth Southgate looked to have earmarked the versatile former Charlton Athletic player for a role in Russia but Gomez has been ruled out of the tournament.
It comes as another frustrating setback after he missed much of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
He joins fellow England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in missing the Champions League final and World Cup, while Emre Can remains under a cloud for the decider against Madrid due to a back complaint.
According to a statement released by Liverpool on Tuesday, Gomez should be ready to take part in Liverpool's pre-season preparations in July.
"Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez has undergone an operation on an ankle injury. The surgery, which has now addressed the issue, means the 20-year-old will play no part in the remaining two fixtures of the 2017-18 campaign, or the World Cup finals with England," the statement read.
"However, Gomez will be ready for the start of Liverpool's pre-season training schedule in July following a rehabilitation period."
Gomez posted the development on Instagram: "Gutted to confirm that my season for both club and country is over having undergone successful ankle surgery.
"Been a tough few weeks trying everything possible to be available on the pitch to help the team. I'm going to do all I can to get back and be in the best possible shape for pre-season. The focus now is to support the team in the two biggest games of the season."
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.