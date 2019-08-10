Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool make their most prolific Premier League start since 2014

By Opta
MoSalah - cropped
MoSalah

London, Aug 10: Liverpool made a rapid start to the new Premier League season at home to Norwich City on Friday, scoring three times inside the opening 30 minutes for the first time in over five years.

The crowd at Anfield were treated to goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk after Grant Hanley inadvertently sent Divock Origi's cross into his own net in the seventh minute.

With Salah sliding a cool finish past Tim Krul in the 19th minute and Van Dijk powering home a header nine minutes later, Liverpool were three goals to the good in the opening half hour of a Premier League match for the first time since February 2014.

On that occasion the Reds had four inside 20 minutes, with Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge notching after Martin Skrtel's early double in a 5-1 thrashing against Arsenal.

Liverpool went into half-time against Norwich at Anfield leading 4-0, with Origi heading in a sumptuous right-wing delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: LIV 4 - 0 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue