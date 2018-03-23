Liverpool might sign another Egyptian to keep Salah happy!

Bengaluru, March 23: Without a doubt, Mohamed Salah is priceless to the world football, especially at Merseyside.
Liverpool are definitely aware of the fact that European heavyweights like FC Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid are ready to break the world transfer record this summer to sign the Egyptian star.
The grapevine is that Liverpool are keen on signing someone from the land of Pharaohs to give Salah another extra reason to stay. Klopp and his team want a second Egyptian, Ramadan Sobhi at Anfield. Sobhi along with Salah, Mohamed Elneny, Ahmed Hegazy and Ali Gabr are the four Egyptians in the Premier League.
Dinner with Momo ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4C418dgTAH— Ramadan Sobhi (@RamadanSobhi) September 29, 2017
According to TeamTalk, Salah’s praise and admiration for the young winger has made Liverpool favourites to procure his services.
Sobhi, a winger and mid-fielder, started his professional club career at Al Ahly, a Cairo-based club. After impressing Stoke City with his performance he was signed for a fee of £5m in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has appeared in 41 games for the Potters mostly as a substitute in the last quarter and has managed to score three goals.
He also has a successful tackle rate of 73 per cent and 18 crosses which is decent considering he has largely been brought on as a substitute. However, it is safe to say he hasn’t lit the league on fire. His style of play reminds football pundits of the former Egyptian star Mohamed Aboutrika, whose heydays were around the late 2000s.
Sobhi was scouted by Liverpool in Egypt before his move to Stoke City and there are reports that they have watched him at the Bet365 stadium as well.
Stoke City may demand a sum of £15m for the player, which is a small sum in today’s market. If the buy ends up giving Liverpool a decent squad player and keeps Salah happy then it should be good business.
Salah, on the other hand, has reiterated that he is happy in Liverpool and he has no intention to change his club. He has also stated that winning the Premier League with Liverpool is one his main goals.
