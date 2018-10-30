Liverpool to miss out on long-term target Zielinski

Bengaluru, October 30: Napoli star midfielder Piotr Zielinski is reportedly in talks with the club over a new contract amid links to Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
According to reports in Italy, the Poland international remains a target for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, although any hopes of a January deal are likely to be scuppered, with Zielinski set to sign a contract extension at the Stadio San Paolo.
The Polish international has been on the Reds radar for years, and rumour is that Klopp had big plans to add him to the squad in January.
The 24-year-old midfielder now seems to be negotiating a new deal which would double his buyout clause and keep him in Italy for the foreseeable future.
It also seems unlikely that Liverpool owners FSG will do much business in the winter after making a huge splash in the summer transfer window. Central midfield is also a position where the Reds are packed with a number of capable players.
However, Liverpool clearly have league title hopes in their hearts, so it’s possible that they will surprise everyone by strengthening in January in order to better prepare themselves for the second half of the season.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have to face Zielinski and his club, Napoli, once again in the Champions League group stages in December. That looks to potentially be a big match, as the two teams right now are separated at the top of the group by only one point and mighty PSG are not far behind either.
Zielinski's deal with Napoli expires in 2021, and he was recently quizzed on the prospect of an extension at Napoli.
"Negotiations are ongoing between my entourage and the club," he said after the 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, per Football Italia. "Napoli are asking for a pretty high release clause, and I think we'll reach a deal soon."
Although Zielinski found himself behind Jorginho, Allan and Marek Hamsik in the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri last season, the sale of Jorginho and the departure of the manager have allowed the 24-year-old to take on a more important role this season under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.