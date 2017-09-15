Liverpool must learn lessons from defensive mistakes: Jordan Henderson

New Delhi, Sep 15: Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson has admitted that the Reds must learn their defensive lessons from their Champions League disappointment against Sevilla to evade such issues further in the season.
The English giants were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night after Joaquin Correa levelled for the Spanish side in the last session of the game from a sloppy throw in.
In the first goal also, a sloppy defending from centre back Lovren cost them the first goal after the defender failed to clear a simple cross from left flank from which Sevilla forward Ben Yedder scored.
And speaking after the match, captain Henderson claimed that Liverpool now needs to eliminate these defensive faults which have hampered the clubs start of the season.
The Former Sunderland player also talked about his team mate Coutinho who made his return to the REds squad after so much drama in the transfer window linking him a move Barcelona which eventually did not happen.
"We're disappointed with the result in the end. We think we've done enough to win the game," said Henderson.
"The performance level was good, we've reacted well from the weekend (a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City) and then, of course, we've gone a goal down.
"There are a lot of good things but we're disappointed, especially with the second goal we've conceded.
"It was quick throw-in the second goal and it's very disappointing because we keep going on about that.
"To concede from that situation it's very disappointing and we need to learn because in the Champions League you'll get punished."
And while talking about the playmaker Henderson suggested the return of Coutinho is a massive boost for the team.
Henderson said: "Massive, brilliant - I think you heard the crowd when he came on. He's been brilliant in training so hopefully, he can have a big impact now he's back."
Liverpool will now play three matches within two weeks which starts from Burnley's visit to Anfield on Saturday and the League Cup and Premier League doubleheader against Leicester later in the next week.