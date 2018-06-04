Football

Liverpool want Fekir but 'nothing is done', says agent

Posted By:
Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir
Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir

Lyon, June 4: Nabil Fekir's agent has confirmed Liverpool's interest in the Lyon captain but says a deal is yet to be struck for the France international.

Fekir scored 18 league goals last season as Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 behind Monaco and runaway champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old's impressive form has been noticed by a number of clubs, including Liverpool, but discussions between club and player are yet to take place, according to Fekir's agent Jean-Pierre Bernes.

"Talks with Liverpool will only happen when there is an agreement with Lyon and Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light," he told French outlet Le Progres.

"Liverpool's interest exists but for now nothing is done. The transfer window is long and other clubs could show interest."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue