Liverpool name the price for Atletico Madrid target

Kolkata, April 25: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reportedly want an astonishing £35million fee in order to let midfielder Marko Grujic leave this summer.
The Serbian midfielder, 23, is currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit Hertha BSC as he looks to gain more first-team experience.
Even though he has just managed 14 appearances for the Reds till date, interested parties will have to shell out a sizeable fee to land him, according to reports in England.
Grujic has been compared to compatriot Nemanja Matic over his playing style and Atletico Madrid have shown an interest.
He helped Cardiff into the Premier League on a short-term deal last season and was wanted back in South Wales this term.
But Berlin-based Hertha swooped and the club's boss Pal Dardai has described him as the best midfielder they have had in 20 years.
In 19 Bundesliga appearances this season he has scored four goals and has one assist from his central midfield role.
Grujic arrived at Anfield from Red Star Belgrade in 2016 but has failed to secure regular football and does not want to return.
And Jurgen Klopp could decide to cash in this summer after spending big to bring Fabinho and Naby Keita into his midfield who have both excelled under the German.
The Reds boss has been linked with in-demand Lille winger Nicolas Pepe this summer as he bids to keep his side as title contenders.
Liverpool are locked in a two-horse race with Manchester City and the title race could go down to the final matchday.
City defeated their arch rivals Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday night to maintain their 1-point lead at the top and it remains their title to lose.