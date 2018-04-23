Liverpool plan to make double raid on the Championship

Bengaluru, April 23: Liverpool might have fallen short by a long way in their quest for the Premier League title this campaign to Manchester City, but they have a golden chance to end the season on a high if they can go all the way and win their sixth Champions League.
The Reds will face Roma in the two-legged semis and will be hopeful of booking their place in the final at Kyiv against either Real Madrid or Bayern.
Jurgen Klopp has stunned the world this campaign with his not so fancied side and they are the only team unbeaten in the Champions League so far.
Even though the Reds will be determined to end the season with champions League glory, the rumour mill hardly keeps them away from being linked with players.
As usual, Liverpool have been one of the favourites of the media houses and they are consistently being linked with top players in Europe.
Championship side Norwich City’s prodigiously talented young midfielder James Maddison could have his pick of Premier League suitors if the endless speculation turns into firm interest.
Maddison was previously inked with Liverpool and Tottenham when he left Coventry City, but the 21-year-old moved to the Canaries and has not looked back.
It is being reported that Liverpool are closing in on the signing of the Norwich City wonderkid as well as on the signing of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon as they look to bolster their squad.
Jurgen Klopp has not broken the bank during his time with the Reds, instead has pursued deals he views as good value for money.
It is said Norwich City star Maddison expects to be part of the Reds’ set-up next season.
The 21-year-old has bagged 15 goals from 46 appearances despite the Canaries floundering under Daniel Farke this season.
Chelsea have appeared frontrunners to secure his signature. But Maddison supposedly expects to be turning out for Liverpool next term alongside close friend Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The duo even share the same room together when on international duty with England’s Under-21 side.
And reports also say Sessegnon is closing in on a deal to sign for Liverpool too.
The Reds are supposedly locked in talks with the Fulham star’s agent over a transfer. The 17-year-old has bagged 15 goals and weighed in with five assists from 47 appearances in his career.
