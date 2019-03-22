Liverpool plot shock move for Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

Bengaluru, March 22: Premier League title-chasers Liverpool are plotting a shock move for Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports in Germany.
Reports in Germany claim that the Reds have been keeping an eye on the Chelsea forward, monitoring his situation in West London.
The young Englishman's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season and he is refusing to sign an extension.
The forward, 18, handed in a transfer request in January to try and force through a move to Bayern Munich. But the Blues rejected a £35million bid to keep him at the club until the summer at least.
Jurgen Klopp, though, could make a sneaky attempt to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer.
The Reds will be able to offer Champions League football, which Chelsea may not, and Klopp's record with young players could act as another boost for the Reds.
Klopp has trusted Trent Alexander-Arnold as the first-choice right-back over the last 18 months and adding Hudson-Odoi to provide competition for Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah would surely excite Reds fans.
However, Klopp would also face competition from his former club Borussia Dortmund, who are also interested in the Under-17 World Cup winner.
The German outfit already have his good friend Jadon Sancho, on the books and he has improved massively since they paid Manchester City £9million for the winger in 2017.
The two have been teammates for a while in England's youth setup and now as senior England team-mates although Dortmund may only see the Chelsea man as Sancho's replacement if they sell their star to Manchester United.
But with Chelsea facing a two-window transfer ban and potentially losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, they will do all they can to keep Hudson-Odoi.
Although if he still rejects any new contract offers, they would lose him on a free next year and miss out on a hefty transfer fee.