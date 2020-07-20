Liverpool preparing a raid on RB Leipzig, why this could be a great deal

Bengaluru, July 20: In recent months, it was widely speculated that reigning European champions Liverpool raiding German giants RB Leipzig in the summer was almost certain as Timo Werner looked desperate to join forces with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
However, the move did not happen as Liverpool did not want to spend a heft fee in the middle of the coronavirus crisis that has led the club and whole the world to uncertain times financially. Chelsea capitalised on the situation as they met Leipzig's demands for Werner and brought the German international to Stamford Bridge.
Now, Liverpool are reportedly preparing yet another raid on the German side as they are said to be leading the chase for young defender Nordi Mukiele. Reports in Germany claim that the Reds have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of the highly-rated defender and Klopp has himself spoken to the Frenchman already.
Here, we will take a look at the 22-year-old and try to analyze whether he would be a good addition to the Premier League champions or not.
A versatile defender
Every manager loves to have versatile players in their ranks and Jurgen Klopp is already blessed with a number of players who are insanely gifted with this trait, James Milner being the fines example. Nordi Mukiele also qualifies the criteria of being a fairly versatile footballer having featured at right-back and centre-back primarily but has also been used at left-back, defensive midfield as well as on the right flank.
For a player who is just 22 years of age, such versatility and adaptability is really impressive. And, there is no doubt that he can prove to be a huge asset to Liverpool for many years to come if the Reds can beat PSG for his signature.
Suits the system
It takes months for even some of the highly established players to be ready for the kind of high-pressing football Liverpool play on a weekly basis and we saw this with Fabinho. Although the Brazilian international was a big-money acquisition from Monaco and the player accomplished a lot already back then, he found it hard initially at Liverpool and many people even labelled him as a flop.
However, if Liverpool sign a player from clubs like RB Leipzig who play high-pressing football, it makes the transition a lot easier. Mukiele has been one of the mainstays in Julian Nagelsmann's side this campaign and is, therefore, tailor-made for Klopp's system at Liverpool.
Where will he fit?
With Dejan Lovren likely to be heading out of Liverpool this summer, Mukiele can be a direct replacement of the Croatian international while also being an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold at the right back.
Even though the English right-back has garnered a reputation of being arguably the finest in the game in his position right now, Liverpool might do with more options to rotate when needed especially now that they should target to compete on all fronts having finally ended their 30-year wait for the title.
Neco Williams looks like a promising right-back in the making but he is still too young and is possibly not yet ready to be considered as an alternative to Alexander Arnold. Thanks to his versatility, he can also compete with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for the spot alongside irreplaceable Virgil van Dijk.
Can promote Trend Alexander-Arnold to midfield
Trent Alexander Arnold is simply a joy to watch thanks to the eye for a pass and exceptional ability to cross the ball. The 21-year-old has also shown that he is one of the most intelligent footballers in the world at such a young age. For such an enormous amount of quality on the ball, there is a perception that he might be promoted to midfield in the future.
The gifted Englishman actually started his career as a midfielder and was only groomed as a right-back as that seemed to be the easier way to break into the senior side. With the acquisition of Mukiele, Klopp could very well try the assist machine in midfield that often seems to lack creativity.