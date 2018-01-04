Liverpool and PSG target Roma keeper Alisson

Bengaluru, January 4: Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly set to battle Paris Saint-Germain for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.
Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 25-year-old has been lined up for a move to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp as the German manager wants to bolster his goalkeeping options.
Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both failed to impress at Anfield and it is reported that Klopp has made his mind that he will look for a world-class custodian and Alisson has made the top of his shortlist.
And after spending £75million on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, it now appears that Klopp is also willing to splash the cash on a top-level keeper.
Brazil international Alisson has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season.
He will battle Manchester City’s Ederson for a place in the starting XI at this summer’s World Cup and is right now the first-choice of the 5-time World champions.
The rivalry between the two keepers could snowball even further should Alisson end up at Anfield.
However, Liverpool aren’t the only team interested in the former Internacional ace.
The report adds that PSG could also make a bid as they look to tighten up at the back.
Alphonse Areola has not been able to impress wholly while Kevin Trapp looks on the verge of being sold as well.
With a host of Brazilian players including Neymar at their disposal, PSG surely holds the upper hand over Liverpool but you can never undermine the charisma of Jurgen Klopp who has showed it time and time again by attracting top talents from under the opposition's noses.
He did the same in the cases of Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and could repeat the same with Alisson.