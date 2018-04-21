Liverpool reach agreement with Real Madrid ace Dani Ceballos

Bengaluru, April 21: Liverpool have reached an agreement with Real Madrid ace Dani Ceballos over a summer transfer move, according to reports. The Los Blancos paid €18million for the midfielder, €3million more than the player's release clause with a six-year contract to sign him in the summer.
The young Spanish midfielder caught Madrid's eye during the Under-21 European Championship, where he won the player of the tournament award despite losing the final 0-1 to Germany. The versatile midfielder enjoyed a superb season in the La Liga last year with Real Betis, where he completed the third most take-ons and scored twice along with two assists in 30 league appearances.
However, since his arrival at Madrid, the Spanish international has struggled to impress manager Zinedine Zidane and has failed to get a regular shot at the squad.
The Spanish U-21 midfielder is behind Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Isco in the Real pecking order and has started just two La Liga games this season, making a further eight appearances as a substitute.
The Spaniard is apparently already frustrated with lack of opportunities at Real and forced a move out of the club either permanently or on loan in the last window when clubs like Roma and Liverpool showed interest. However, nothing materialised eventually and the player had to stay put in Madrid until the next transfer window.
Even in the second half of the campaign, the player saw his playing minutes hard to come by and the frustrated young ace held talks with President Perez over a Summer exit. He was told that he was free to leave Real in the summer, according to reports.
And now, according to Calciomercato, his long-term admirer Jurgen Klopp has intervened to make Anfield his most likely destination and called the player himself to come to Liverpool, which seems to have worked.
The midfielder has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Premier League powerhouse. However, the fee for the player has not been mentioned.
Ceballos will likely be the replacement of Emre Can with the Germany international out of contract this summer.
Apart from Ceballos, the Reds are also believed to have several players on their radar at the moment. Leipzig's Timo Werner has recently been linked with a switch to Anfield side, whereas Wolves midfielder Ruben Navas and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar also are understood to be gaining the interest of Klopp.
