Liverpool register interest in Barcelona keeper Cillessen

Bengaluru, June 1: Premier League giants Liverpool have added Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to their shortlist of goalkeepers who could replace Loris Karius this summer, according to reports.
Loris Karius did really well this season to establish his place in Liverpool's starting XI ahead of Simon Mignolet but blew away all the good work he had done in the Champions League final with two howlers against Real Madrid gifting the trophy to the Los Clancos for the third year in a row.
The Merseyside giants completed a £44million deal for Monaco midfielder Fabinho on Monday (May 28) in what promises to be another ambitious window for the Reds.
The Reds are also sortongly linked with Olympique Lyonnais playmaker Nabil Fekir who looks set to take the World Cup by storm with France later this month.
However, a new goalkeeper looks like a priority for Liverpool right now with both Karius and Mignolet flattering to deceive.
Karius made two mistakes in last Saturday’s Champions League final as Real Madrid sealed a 3-1 victory in Kiev, practically rolling the ball to Karim Benzema for Real’s opener.
His night got even worse when he palmed Gareth Bale’s long range effort into his own net, and the German’s hapless display has underlined Liverpool’s need for a new goalkeeper.
Prior to the Champions League final, manager Jurgen Klopp had been prepared to stick by Karius unless he gets one of his top targets Jan Oblak or Alisson Becker.
However, now it seems that Liverpool are looking at more options and Barcelona second-choice keeper Jasper Cillessen has attracted their interest.
Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo report that Liverpool are now considering signing Barca keeper Cillessen if Oblak or Alisson cannot be prised away from Atletico Madrid and Roma respectively.
The Dutch keeper has played understudy to No.1 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen since moving to Camp Nou but wants to play more and is ready to push for a move to get more game time.
Both the player and Barcelona have been alerted to Liverpool’s interest, and the Catalan club are worried his £52.5m buyout clause could prove more attractive than the fees being demanded by Roma and Atletico.
Both sides will hold out for record fees for their shot-stoppers, with Roma not willing to accept anything less than £80m for Alisson and Atletico keen to increase Oblak’s release clause to £175m.
