Liverpool's Loris Karius slams critics, hints at transfer

Bengaluru, July 24: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has hit back at critics following his dull performance in pre-season, while hinting that he could move out of the Merseyside club soon if the situation doesn't improve.
Karius's Liverpool career turned sour when he committed a blunder during Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev back in May. The German was at fault for letting in two goals and since then, his performance has come under intense scrutiny in the pre-season.
However, during Liverpool's pre-season games, things have not changed and the player has continued to fumble at the goal. Recently, in their pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund, the keeper made a sloppy mistake which handed Liverpool a 3-1 defeat at the last stage of the game.
The 25-year-old blocked Christian Pulisic’s late shot and drifted it into the path of Jacob Bruun Larsen, who converted the chance.
Karius must still be concussed 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/6zEksNcMDv— FootyYapper (@FootyYapper) July 23, 2018
Karius narrowly avoided conceding from a separate error in the first half. Dortmund’s Maximilian Philipp failed to convert from long range after intercepting the goalkeeper’s botched attempt at a clearance.
Karius is being trolled in the social media over his performance and fans and rivals have now started to mock and abuse him further.
However, the former Mainz keeper has taken to Instagram to defend himself from the criticism he has faced throughout the summer.
Karius on Instagram... pic.twitter.com/l91xUMpekp— The Liverbird (@TheLiverbird123) July 23, 2018
"To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you," he wrote after the game. "Whatever it is that's happening in your life to hold this much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you."
Meanwhile, the goalkeeper has also cast doubt over his future at Liverpool after manager Jurgen Klopp brought in Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker for a record 75 million euros.
Earlier, Klopp publically backed Karius to remain between the sticks despite his infamous errors in the Champions League final and it is understood that he is now offended by the lack of clarity over Klopp’s decision to bring in a new goalkeeper. Karius is understandably dissatisfied with manager Klopp’s decision to make Alisson his number one.
Iker Casillas jumps to the defence of Loris Karius 👐 #GKUnion pic.twitter.com/cs8YVeCXAr— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 23, 2018
Speaking after the final whistle in Charlotte on Sunday, Karius indicated the addition of Alisson was far from ideal before throwing doubt over his long-term future at Anfield.
“Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that either," he said. “I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left .”
Karius who was a £4.7m signing from Mainz in May 2016 is now expected to hold conversations with Klopp over his future ahead of the Premier League.