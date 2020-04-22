Liverpool's top three stats leaders in Premier League 2019/20

Bengaluru, April 22: Compared to other leagues, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool clearly have been a dominant force in the Premier League this season having widened up a seemingly impossible 25 points lead at the top of the Premier League prior to the league suspension.
The Anfield side in their league run has only dropped points against Manchester United and Watford. They now need only two more wins if the league resumes which will hand them their maiden Premier League trophy.
The whole development precisely has come around as a team effort but we’ve taken a look at the individuals who lead the key stats among Liverpools' ranks.
Here we look such top three players in a number of analytical categories, including goals scored, assists, chances created, Tackles, successful dribbles etc.
All stats are limited to Premier League only (per 90 minutes except goals scored and assists):
-Attack-
Goals
The top-scoring list is as usual dominated by the front three. Last two season's top scorer Mohamed Salah has scored the most number of goals- 16 in the side this term again so far while Sadio Mane has recorded 14 goals and Roberto Firmino has 8 goals.
Assists
Two Liverpool fullbacks are the topper in this section again this season. Last season's highest assist maker from the side, Trent Alexander-Arnold is once again on the forefront with 12 assists while left-back Andy Robertson has managed 7. Firmino is third in this list with 7 assists.
Chances created
Liverpool's highest assist provider has also created most number of chances per 90 this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold has created 2.6 chances per game while playmaker Naby Keita is second in this list with 2.0 chances. Mo Salah has also helped his side in creating chances with him providing 1.9 chances per game.
Shots
Mohamed Salah has taken most number of shots among his team-mates with 3.9 shots per game. Roberto Firmino is second in this list with 3.2 shots. Sadio Mane has managed 2.6 being the third.
Dribbles
Liverpool's most completed dribbles have come from the midfield. Naby Keita has put in 2.7 dribbles per game topping the list while Sadio Mane is second with 2.1 and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the third position with 1.9 dribbles per 90.
-Defence-
Tackles
Unexpectedly mostly a backup option from the bench, Adam Lallana has been the most successful tackler in the squad this season. He has successfully made a whopping 4.6 tackler per game. Naby Keita is second in this category with 3.9 tackles while skipper Jordan Henderson is third with 2.6 tackles per 90.
Clearances
Centre-back Joel Matip has made the most number of clearances per 90. The African defender has made 5.3 clearance per game. Both Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk are second in this section with 4.7 clearance while
Joe Gomez is third with 3.2.
Interceptions
The former Championship defender, however, is topping this with Joe Gomez managing a crucial 1.8 interception per game. Joel Matip is just behind him with 1.7 while
Naby Keita has managed 1.5 per 90.
Aerial duels won
Contrary to popular belief, despite Van Dijk's huge presence in the box this category has been bettered by his team-mate Joel Matip. Matip has won the most number of aerials duels per 90 this season with 5.8 while Virgil van Dijk has won only 4.9, third in this category. Dejan Lovren has won the second most duels with 5.4 aerial duels per match.