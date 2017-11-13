Liverpool set to make a move for former player Suso

Liverpool, November 13: Quite often in the past two years, the Liverpool fans have moaned about the club’s decision of selling their academy graduate Suso.
The Spaniard was a fan favourite since his young days at the club and former manager Brendan Rodgers was often vexed by the fans for selling the highly-rated attacking midfielder.
Suso was always destined to achieve greater heights in his career and he looks on course of doing that as he has been the standout performer for Serie A strugglers AC Milan and that has reportedly made the Liverpool management consider taking him back to Anfield.
As per reports, Liverpool are considering a £35million bid to trigger Suso's release clause as Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Spaniard.
Suso moved to Italy in 2015 after Brendan Rogers decided that the Spaniard would have more chances to play elsewhere. He then spent the 2015/16 season on a loan at Genoa, but since returning to AC Milan, Suso has lit up Serie A.
The 23-year-old has already scored five goals and provided three assists, becoming the Rossoneri's new leader and top goalscorer in the process.
And reports in Italy are suggesting that the Reds may be willing to trigger his release clause to take him back to Anfield. They claim that Liverpool scouts watched AC Milan's win over Sassuolo recently in which Suso netted the second goal of the contest.
Liverpool fans will surely welcome Suso back with open arms. He is an extremely talented player and also versatile enough to play anywhere in the attacking third with an eye for goals and assists and he is also the set piece taker Liverpool lack big time.
At 23, Suso has his best days ahead of him and Liverpool should make their move early as the Spaniard is a target of clubs like Spurs and Chelsea as well.