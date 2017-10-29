Liverpool set sights on Mexican wonder kid Diego Lainez

Bengaluru, October 29: English Premier League giant Liverpool are monitoring the prospect of acquiring the service of Mexican under-17 star Diego Lainez after his impressive World Cup spell in India, according to reports.
Mexico could not win a single match in the Under-17 World Cup tournament and crashed out from the competition following their 2-1 defeat against Iran in the Round of 16 stage. However, the shining outcome of the tournament for the Latin American team is surely the prominent display of their 17-year-old attacker Diego Lainez.
According to, ESPN Deportes, Liverpool scouts are impressed with the attacker's all over performance and are ready to bring him to the Anfield in the upcoming season.
Lainez scored two goals playing in his attacking midfield position against England in the competition, who became the Champions in the just concluded tournament. The Mexican attacker who can play in all the attacking positions in the midfield made his professional debut for Liga MX side Club America earlier in March this year and has featured 16 times in all competitions for the Liga MX outfit, but is yet to net his first goal for the club.
He was also named in The Guardian's list of the 60 best young talents in world football earlier this year.
Meanwhile, another two U-17 World Cup stars of Brazil, Alan and Alberto Yuri are also tipped for a big move to European giants as the Brazilain under-17 number 10 Alan has been reportedly linked with Real Madrid whereas Yuri has been attracting interest from English Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United.