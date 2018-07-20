Football

Official: Liverpool sign Alisson in world-record deal

Liverpool, July 20: Liverpool have announced the signing of Brazil international Alisson from Roma for a fee that could rise to £65million, a deal that smashes the record for the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and Chelsea after his performances for last season's Champions League semi-finalists and for Brazil at the World Cup.

However, he has signed a long-term contract at Liverpool after the Reds reached an agreement with Roma on Thursday (July 19).

The fee - an initial £56m with a further £9m in potential add-ons - eclipses the £34.7m that took Ederson from Benfica to Manchester City in 2017, which was the most any club had paid for a goalkeeper, in sterling, at the time.

Alisson is set to take over as number one from Loris Karius, who came under fire after his mistakes led to two goals in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.

The Brazilian made 37 Serie A appearances for Roma in 2017-18 and shone during the club's run to the last four of Europe's premier club competition, where they lost 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool.

"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning," said Alisson.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.

"You can be certain that I'll give my all."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
