Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool star Salah tests positive for coronavirus

By Patric Ridge
Mohammed Salah
Mohamed Salah faces a period of isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus

London, November 13: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has returned a positive test result for coronavirus, the Egypt Football Association (EFA) has announced.

Salah is away with Egypt on international duty but, ahead of two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo, the EFA has confirmed they will be without their star man.

The EFA revealed on Friday that Salah, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions so far for Liverpool, had tested positive for COVID-19.

While the 28-year-old is asymptomatic, Salah will have to isolate for 14 days from the date of the test, meaning he will definitely miss the Reds' next Premier League outing, against leaders Leicester City on November 21, while it would appear likely he will be absent for the Champions League clash with Atalanta four days later.

More MOHAMED SALAH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 8,728,795 | World - 53,076,769
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More