Liverpool star Salah tests positive for coronavirus

London, November 13: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has returned a positive test result for coronavirus, the Egypt Football Association (EFA) has announced.
Salah is away with Egypt on international duty but, ahead of two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo, the EFA has confirmed they will be without their star man.
The EFA revealed on Friday that Salah, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions so far for Liverpool, had tested positive for COVID-19.
While the 28-year-old is asymptomatic, Salah will have to isolate for 14 days from the date of the test, meaning he will definitely miss the Reds' next Premier League outing, against leaders Leicester City on November 21, while it would appear likely he will be absent for the Champions League clash with Atalanta four days later.