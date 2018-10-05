Liverpool star Firmino was terrified of losing vision

Bengaluru, October 5: Liverpool and Brazil attacker Roberto Firmino has admitted that he was scared of losing his sight after a nasty clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.
The Brazil international scored the decisive goal as the Reds ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley, but was forced off after Vertonghen, while attempting to shield the ball, poked him in the eye.
He recovered quite quickly, however, and was able to feature in his side's thrilling 3-2 Champions League victory over PSG later that week and also scored the late winner.
Nevertheless, Firmino says he was terrified he might go blind.
"I was scared of going blind in one eye and not being able to see again," he told Sky Sports.
"Thank God nothing like that happened and it gradually improved day after day.
"Of course, I've been taking my medication and looking after it. Your eyes are very important as a professional footballer. Thank God everything is OK now.
"I was frightened, but the pain gradually passed after the doctor gave me a painkiller and it got better.
"When the incident happened, everything was blurry and I couldn't see out of my left eye.
"It's much better. The pain has gone and I can't feel anything anymore. It's still a bit red, but I hope that clears up over time."
The 27-year-old, who celebrated his birthday earlier this week, will hope to feature against Manchester City this weekend as Jurgen Klopp's side look to leapfrog Pep Guardiola's men at the top of the table.
The Reds started the season in a sensational manner but their recent form has been underwhelming as they are three games without a win in all competitions losing twice in the process.
However, Klopp's boys are still unbeaten in the Premier League and will be hopeful of enhancing their excellent record against Manchester City.