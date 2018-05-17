Liverpool starlet rejects new deal and set to sign for Championship club

Bengaluru, May 17: Liverpool wonderkid Yan Dhanda has rejected a new contract from the Reds in order to join recently-relegated side from the Premier League Swansea City.
The 19-year-old England youth international midfielder signed for the Reds from West Brom in 2013.
The Birmingham-born starlet is out of contract at Anfield this summer and he has decided to move to South Wales in search of first-team football having yet to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team fold.
Dhanda, who is of Indian origin, won several caps for the Three Lions at Under-17 level.
Liverpool had high hopes for him when he signed a two-and-a-half year professional deal in December 2015. However, the 19-year-old, who is close friends with Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been restricted to playing for the club’s U23 side.
His performances and stunning goals have caught the eye of the Swansea. Now he is set to move to the relegated outfit and will be part of the side aiming to bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.
Dhanda, who won the up-and-coming player category at the Asian Football Awards in 2013, and the Liberty Stadium outfit are due to confirm the move in the coming days.
Dhanda is a versatile attacking player capable of playing anywhere behind the striker. Blessed with bags of pace and technical ability. he is best suited in the number ten role but can also be effective on either wing.
Liverpool are believed to be disappointed with Dhanda's intention to leave the club and will do one last-ditch attempt to keep him and send him on loan.
However, there is a huge gap between the quality of the first-team and the rest of the squad at Liverpool right now and Dhanda is unsure that he will be make that gap up.
Liverpool have lost several brilliant young players after failing to give them an opportunity. The likes of Suso, Luis Alberto, Jordon Ibe and many have left the club and has shone for their respective clubs.
Liverpool could also lose England's under-17 World Cup hero Rhian Brewster as the wonderkid is also eager to move for regular first-team football and has plenty of suitors tracking him.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.