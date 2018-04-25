Liverpool still interested in Real Madrid target Alisson despite horror show at Anfield for Roma

Bengaluru, April 25: Conceding five goals at Anfield in a Champions League semi-final fixture wasn’t exactly the show that Alisson Becker would’ve hoped for at his probable new home ground for the next season. However, despite AS Roma’s poor show, Liverpool are still in the hunt for the Brazil goalkeeper.
Football fixtures | Recent results
Reportedly, even Real Madrid are pondering over the shot stopper as they keep their options available in an event of missing out on David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois. And Liverpool will be wary of the bank balance and the prestige that Madrid hold, which can lure Alisson to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Reds had reportedly arranged a meeting with the keeper ahead or after their game with AS Roma and negotiate personal terms with him.
Most saves in the #UCL this season? 🤔— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 24, 2018
🇧🇷 Roma No1 Alisson with 38 stops in 10 games. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dhvjHuZhT6
The Brazilian has been in terrific form for Roma this season and kept five consecutive clean sheets in Champions League home games at the Stadio Olympico. The list of teams he faced includes heavy weights like Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona as well as Qarabag and Shakhtar Donetsk. His stunning performances have earned widespread praise for him. Alisson has been Roma's standout player and most consistent performer - having started 44 games out of 45 in all competitions and kept 20 clean sheets overall.
Having earned the nickname 'Messi of goalkeepers’, Alisson won’t be so easily lured away from Serie A. According to Roma president James Pallotta, “a sack of money” will not be enough to land the in-demand goalkeeper.
Pallotta stated on Sky Sport Italia: “Alisson? I don’t have any intention of selling Alisson. I know that several clubs have said that they want him, Liverpool being one of them, but he has a contract with us.
“I’m sure some team will come up with a sack of money to sign him, but for now the decision lies with the coach and Monchi, and we don’t want to sell him.
“He’s an important pillar, with whom we want to build. We want players like him. Sales? If we thought about selling Pjanic and Salah, it was because we didn’t have a choice.
AS Roma were thrashed by Liverpool scoring five goals, but still have a glimmer of hope with their two away goals.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.