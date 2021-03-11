Liverpool targets Serie A defender, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 11: If rumours in Italy are to be believed, Liverpool are set to battle it out with their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.
The Serbian international has been a hot property in the transfer market for a while with United being his long-term admirers, but it ie Liverpool, who is being linked with him the most.
It is hardly a surprise considering the kind of season they have endured so far. Expectations were high from them this season following their historic Premier League triumph, but at the moment, forget about retaining the title, they look likely to even miss out on Champions League qualification.
Jurgen Klopp will certainly look to do everything in his powers to ensure that the Reds come back stronger next season and a host of big signings are therefore expected.
The department that has given Klopp most reasons of headache this season is the defence. The Reds have been without their key central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the majority of the season.
Milenkovic has been one of the most promising centre-backs in Serie A over the last few years, and he also boasts plenty of experience for someone who is just 23.
The Serb has a big frame of 6 feet 5 inches and quite naturally excels in the air and that makes him ideal for the Premier League. Also, thanks to his intelligent positioning and decent pace, he is likely to fit in the kind of system Klopp uses at Liverpool.