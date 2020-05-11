Liverpool to bid for in-demand wonderkid Talles Magno: Things you need to know about him

Bengaluru, May 11: Liverpool have scouts all over the world analysing to locate the best young players across the globe and it looks like those scouts have found a generational talent in Brazil.
Vasco de Gama's 17-year-old prodigy Talles Magno reportedly has caught the eyes of the scouts and is being monitored by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, having broken into the first team earlier this season.
The Brazil teenage starlet is surely something of an unknown quantity for most hence here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
His journey so far
The academy product of the Brazilian top division side Vasco de Gama made his debut as a 16-year-old last season and became their youngest debutant this Millenium. He has netted twice and added an assist in his 17 appearances in the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro which finished in December.
In addition, he has registered three goals in six appearances for the Brazil Under-17s and helped them win the coveted U17 World Cup in 2019.
Playing style
The 17-year-old primarily operates as a centre forward but can play anywhere across the front three. The youngster has an intense work ethic and is a good finisher off the ball too. He likes to drift from left despite being a right-footer. If not in the central role, he could be a decent backup for Sadio Mane as well at Liverpool.
Clubs interested
Not Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool but also Italian trio Lazio, Roma and Juventus too reportedly have expressed an interest in getting him. Portuguese giants Benfica too reportedly have already contacted the player and his agent. Real Madrid are another club who reportedly had sent scouts watching the player regularly. Therefore, if Liverpool are serious in their interest, they may have to move quickly.
Has a €50m Release Clause but could be available on cheap
Magno is understood to have a release clause of around €50m, but Vasco are listening to lesser offers due to financial uncertainty after the Corona outbreak. Benfica are already rumoured to have tabled a bid of around €3m for the youngster as a statement of intent to buy, but the Brazilian side may hold on the offer due to several other proposals now.
Acknowledgement from the Guardian
Magno is undoubtedly a player with much potential and the claim has been further supported by The Guardian, who has named him in their top 60 talents for the next generation, praising him as a “breath of fresh air”. Every Year since 2014, The Guardian has selected a list of the 60 best young footballing talents from around the world, who they think will go on to become superstars of the game. The earlier name includes players like Rashford, Dembele, Alexander-Arnold hence this is quite a big call.