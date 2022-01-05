Liverpool tracking Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Dec. 5: Liverpool have been linked with a move for Guinea midfielder Aguibou Camara as the Reds continue to poach young talents.
The 20-year-old midfielder is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects of African football. The 20-year-old currently plays for Olympiacos and has been in fine form. It is understood that the Reds have been scouting him for a long time now and have been left impressed every time so far this season.
A January move to Liverpool could be mooted although the midfielder is surely be focused on the Africa Cup of Nations as of now where he would play alongside Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.
These are a couple of things you need to know about the midfielder:
His career so far
Camara broke through the ranks at Lille and grabbed his only first-team chance with the club in February last year. He made his debut in a Coupe de France match against Dijon and scored the only goal of the game.
However, the 20-year-old made a bold decision over the summer and left the French side to join the Greek giants. This has turned out to be a great decision by the attacking midfielder so far with him having a breakthrough time at Olympiacos. He has recorded four goals and two assists in 25 appearances in the league this season shining with his overall play.
Playing Style
Camara typically plays as an attacking midfielder for his current club. However, he has also played as a box to box midfielder, a right-winger or supporting striker so far. Considering his versatility he could be any manager's dream.
Transfer Situation
Apart from Liverpool, Leicester City and Newcastle United alongside AC Milan also reportedly are interested in him with a January transfer in mind. However, it is understood that the Greek side are unlikely to want to part with the youngster immediately this January and have slapped a £20m asking price on the midfielder’s head. Now it remains to be seen how things fold eventually.