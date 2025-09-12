Football Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Expresses Disappointment Over Failed Signing Of Marc Guehi Arne Slot lamented Liverpool's inability to secure Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Despite the setback, he hinted at possible future transfer opportunities while praising Guehi's performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arne Slot expressed regret over Liverpool's failure to secure Marc Guehi's transfer, suggesting a future move might still be possible. Guehi was closely linked with Liverpool during the transfer window. Reports on deadline day indicated that a £35 million deal with Crystal Palace had been agreed for the defender.

Slot acknowledged his disappointment at missing out on Guehi, despite being content with his current defensive lineup. "It would be ridiculous if I were to deny we were close to signing him. That is so out in the open," Slot stated during a press conference on Friday. He added, "These things happen in football. We would have liked to have signed him, of course."

The transfer fell through when Palace couldn't secure a replacement before the window closed, even though Guehi reportedly completed a medical in London. Since joining Palace in July 2021, Guehi has excelled in various defensive metrics for the Eagles across all competitions.

Guehi has made more successful passes (8,093), clearances (609), aerial duels won (276), and interceptions (149) than any other Palace player since his arrival. Among Premier League defenders attempting over 7,500 passes since Guehi joined Palace, only Gabriel Magalhaes (89.6%), Virgil van Dijk (90.7%), Lewis Dunk (90.8%), and Ruben Dias (93.4%) boast better pass accuracy than Guehi's 86%.

Slot highlighted Liverpool's strong defensive performance against Arsenal, where Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk excelled, and Joe Gomez contributed effectively as a substitute. Slot also mentioned Giovanni Leoni's recent international call-up as evidence of Liverpool's depth in defence.

"If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so," Slot remarked about potential future signings. He noted that while missing out on Guehi was unfortunate for both parties, Guehi remains well-placed at Palace under a capable manager.

Looking Ahead

Liverpool aims to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday. Slot remains optimistic about the team's prospects and is keen to see what opportunities may arise for both Liverpool and Guehi in the future.

"It's a pity, not only for us but also for the player," Slot commented on the failed transfer attempt. However, he acknowledged that Guehi is thriving at Palace, having won both the Charity Shield and FA Cup there.