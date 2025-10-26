Football Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Confident Team Will Overcome Current Losing Streak Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool can recover from their recent slump following a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat. He emphasises the need for collective effort and support as they prepare for upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Liverpool's recent struggles continued as they suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, this time at the hands of Brentford. Despite a strong showing in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool faltered at the Gtech Community Stadium. Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade scored for Brentford before Milos Kerkez pulled one back for Liverpool. However, Igor Thiago's penalty restored Brentford's lead, and Mohamed Salah's late goal was not enough to salvage a point.

Virgil van Dijk remains optimistic about Liverpool's ability to overcome their current challenges. He acknowledges the team's defensive issues, noting their failure to keep a clean sheet in nine games. "It's easy to blame a particular person, the backline or set-pieces, but it's a collective thing in the end," Van Dijk told TNT Sports. He emphasised the need for collective effort and support from fans to turn things around.

Brentford is enjoying a good run of form, climbing to 10th place in the league after winning three of their last four matches. Kevin Schade, who has been instrumental with seven goals in his last 14 home starts, believes they can compete with any team. "I think if we get the basics right, we can beat anyone," he stated confidently.

Liverpool now faces a challenging schedule ahead. They will host Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, followed by a Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield next Saturday. Van Dijk is aware of the need for significant improvement, especially since Crystal Palace has already defeated them twice this season.

The Reds have equalled their total number of league losses from last season within just this campaign. This marks their first four-game losing streak since February 2021. Van Dijk stresses that improvement won't come from mere discussions but through action and unity within the team.

Reflecting on their recent performances, Van Dijk said: "We need each other; we need the support." He urged fans who celebrated with them last year to stand by them now more than ever. Despite acknowledging that it's not an easy moment for Liverpool, he remains confident in their quality and ability to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Brentford capitalised on Liverpool's vulnerabilities with an impressive display. Schade highlighted their strategy: "Obviously, they are the better team in general, but we knew we can hurt them and that's what we did." The victory was well-deserved despite some late-game challenges.

Liverpool must quickly shift focus and prepare mentally for upcoming fixtures against formidable opponents. Van Dijk recognises that Crystal Palace will arrive at Anfield aiming to exploit Liverpool's current form further. The team needs to regroup swiftly and address their shortcomings to avoid further setbacks.