KCL 2025: Why has Sijomon Joseph quit Thrissur Titans captaincy? Who will be the next Captain?

Football Liverpool vs Arsenal: Gooners and Kops of Kolkata gather for Premier League clash By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 15:15 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

It was a fantastic evening at a pub in Kolkata on Sunday (August 31) as Arsenal and Liverpool fans gathered for the high-voltage Premier League match.

With the collaboration of Arsenal Bengal Supporters Club and Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kolkata, the sets of supporters witnessed the pinnacle of Premier League clash.

A total of a hundred supporters enjoyed the match in the bustling pub named 'Park Street Social', at the heart of the City of Joy. Arsenal fans came in numbers, as they were 72 in total, while Liverpool also had 25 of their own. Despite the majority in numbers, it was the Kopites who had the last laugh as they edged past the Gunners with a fantastic goal from Dominik Szoboszlai.

The winning goal came from Szoboszlai's stunning 83rd-minute free-kick that curled over the wall into the top corner past David Raya. Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season, moving to nine points from three games, while Arsenal remained in third with six points. Arsenal suffered an early injury blow to defender William Saliba, who was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera. Both teams played cautiously for much of the match, with Liverpool controlling chances but Arsenal showing solid defensive organization. Despite Arsenal's efforts and the introduction of Eberechi Eze in the second half, they could not break Liverpool's resilient defense.

Arsenal fans were a bit frustrated after the match, but with the league still far way to go, the supporters still believe in turning things around.

"It was a moment of brilliance from them (Liverpool) which decided the match. It is still a long way to go. We were poor in the second half, which cost us badly," an Arsenal fan named Swagato Bhattacharya told MyKhel.

Arsenal Bengal Supporters' Club's president Pratik Bhattacharya, and a long-time core committee member Avinoj Roy were present at the venue and coordinated the entire event, along with their Liverpool counterparts, which had the Bengal Kop's Krishnendu Biswas.

'You'll never walk alone' was in tune as the Reds fans rejoiced after the win, but the message from the Gooners was clear - The Battle is Lost, but the War is still on.