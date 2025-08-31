English Edition
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Predicted Starting XI

By MyKhel Staff

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield on Sunday, August 31, in one of the Premier League's most anticipated fixtures of the season.

Both teams enter the game with perfect records from their first two matches, setting the stage for a crucial early-season showdown. Liverpool, the reigning champions managed by Arne Slot, aim to extend their unbeaten start and keep the momentum with the backing of the Anfield crowd. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, come looking for redemption and to prove their title credentials after strong wins against Manchester United and Leeds.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview Team News Predicted Starting XI

Liverpool vs Arsenal Recent Matches

In the most recent encounter, Arsenal managed a 2-2 draw at Anfield last season. The Gunners have not won at Merseyside's Red half since 2012-13 season, when Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla scored in a 2-0 win. Although the Reds have dominated the Gunners in the league for an extended period, the North London club is unbeaten against Liverpool in the last six Premier League matches.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

In terms of team news, Liverpool struggles with the absence of full-back Jeremie Frimpong due to a hamstring injury, making Conor Bradley the likely starter on the right flank, while Alexis Mac Allister has returned to training and might feature from the bench. Dominik Szoboszlai performed well in a makeshift defensive role but might be moved forward to allow a midfield duo with Ryan Gravenberch. Upfront, the attacking trio is expected to include Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo, with Florian Wirtz playing just behind them.

Arsenal face significant injury setbacks with Bukayo Saka ruled out due to a hamstring injury, as well as Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard doubtful. The Gunners' lineup likely includes Raya in goal, a defense led by Timber, Saliba, and Gabriel, with midfielders Zubimendi and Rice providing stability. The attacking line could see Madueke, Eze (making his debut), Martinelli, and Gyokeres leading the offense.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predicted Starting XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Story first published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:20 [IST]
