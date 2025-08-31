Football Liverpool vs Arsenal: Will Eberechi Eze make his debut Today? Is Bukayo Saka fit for the Match? By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:02 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal are set for their biggest test of the season already as they travel to Anfield in a crucial Premier League match against Liverpool.

Although it's extremely early in the season, the Gunners will have a huge task ahead as they face the defending champions, who eclipsed them to the title last year with ease.

Arne Slot's men have made a strong start to their season as they have won their first two Premier League matches. A win for either team will take them to the top of the points table, and for Mikel Arteta's men, a win at enemy territory will be a monumental boost for them.

Arsenal have brought in a number of players this summer. With already more than £250 million spent, there have been seven new faces at the London Colney this season, with the eighth name likely on the horizon as Piero Hincapie is poised to join them. With Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard out injured, the new signings can prove to be crucial for them.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Will Eberechi Eze play today for Arsenal?

The most recent signing, Eberechi Eze, is set to make his debut for the Gunners at Anfield. The former Crystal Palace ace joined the Gunners amid strong speculation of a move to Tottenham, and he is set for the Anfield cauldron for his first Arsenal match. Mikel Arteta confirmed that the England player is ready to make his debut.

"Yes, I think he will go there, and he's played there many times. I think he's the type of player that loves those scenarios and those moments. I think the moment he starts to play, we will see how the team will react and what connections will flourish from his interventions," Arteta said on Eze in the pre-match press conference.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Will Bukayo Saka play for Arsenal today?

Bukayo Saka will not play in Arsenal's Premier League match against Liverpool. The Arsenal winger suffered his second hamstring injury in under a year during Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Leeds and has been ruled out for several weeks. Although surgery was not required, the injury concerns Mikel Arteta and the team, especially given Saka's importance as a dynamic attacker and sprinter on the field.

Saka has been omitted from both the Arsenal squad for this match and the England national team due to his recovery. Arteta has expressed concern over the recurring hamstring issues but remains hopeful about Saka's future recovery.