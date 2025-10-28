Shreyas Iyer’s Splenic Tear Explained: How Serious It Is and How Long Recovery Might Take

Football Liverpool Aims To Recover Against Crystal Palace In EFL Cup Clash Liverpool seeks redemption against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup after a series of Premier League defeats. Both teams look to regain form with key statistics highlighting their recent performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 17:11 [IST]

Liverpool's recent struggles in the Premier League have been evident, with their latest setback being a 3-2 loss to Brentford. This defeat marked their fourth consecutive league loss, leaving them seven points behind Arsenal. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have also faced challenges, failing to win in their last three league matches. Both teams now see the EFL Cup as an opportunity to regain form as they prepare to face each other at Anfield.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have already clashed twice this season. Palace emerged victorious in both encounters, winning in the league and triumphing on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley. Since Oliver Glasner took charge of Palace in February 2024, Liverpool have only managed one win against them in five attempts. At Anfield, Liverpool are winless in their last three games against Palace.

The EFL Cup meeting between these teams will be their fifth encounter in this competition. Each side has progressed twice from their previous four meetings. The most recent was a third-round match in 2005-06 when Palace won 2-1 at Selhurst Park. According to Opta's supercomputer, Liverpool are favourites with a 56.4% chance of winning, while Palace's chances stand at 21%.

Liverpool's defence has been a significant concern this season. They have conceded 14 league goals so far, which is considerably higher than Arsenal's three and Manchester City's seven. Additionally, they have faced 100 shots, resulting in an expected goals against (xGA) figure of 12. Improving defensively will be crucial for Liverpool if they aim to get back on track.

Despite their struggles, Liverpool have a strong record in the EFL Cup against Premier League opponents. They have advanced from 12 of their last 14 ties against top-flight teams. However, they face another challenging test against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace's Recent Form

Crystal Palace are also looking to bounce back after a series of disappointing results. Their recent defeat to Arsenal marked four games without a victory across all competitions. This downturn followed a club-record 19-game unbeaten run that included an FA Cup win and two victories over Liverpool.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been a standout performer for Palace this season, scoring five Premier League goals despite underperforming his expected goals (xG) total of 7.89. He will be eager to make an impact against Liverpool after being kept quiet by Arsenal.

Key Players to Watch

For Liverpool, Alexander Isak could return after missing the Brentford game due to injury. Isak has scored in four of his last six EFL Cup appearances but is yet to find the net in the league for Liverpool this season.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr has been a thorn in Liverpool's side before, scoring five goals in eight matches against them across all competitions. Sarr has contributed significantly to Palace's attack since last season with 16 goals and eight assists.

As both teams prepare for this crucial EFL Cup clash at Anfield, they will be keenly aware of the opportunity it presents to turn their fortunes around and advance further in the competition.