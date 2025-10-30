PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Match on TV and Online?

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Liverpool seeking to end a run of poor form and Palace aiming to continue their strong performances against the Reds this season.​

The Reds are in torrid form with four consecutive Premier League defeats, and will be aiming to secure a victory over the Eagles, who have already beaten them in the league this season.

Liverpool face multiple injury doubts and absences heading into this match. Curtis Jones (groin), Alexander Isak (groin), and Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) are all doubtful. Jeremie Frimpong, Alisson, Giovanni Leoni, Jayden Danns, and Stefan Bajcetic are confirmed out. Despite these setbacks, Liverpool coach Arne Slot is expected to rotate the squad, possibly handing starts to goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and right-back Calvin Ramsay.​

Crystal Palace will be without Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad, and Cheick Doucoure due to injury. Chris Richards is also out for the cup tie. Nathaniel Clyne, former Liverpool defender, could feature in the Palace lineup. Walter Benitez is likely goalkeeper, with a three-man defense including Jay Canvot and Marc Guehi.​

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (likely): Woodman; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike.​

Crystal Palace (likely): Benitez; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Devenny; Nketiah.​

Crystal Palace have beaten Liverpool twice this season, including in the Community Shield and a recent Premier League clash, giving them confidence heading to Anfield. However, Palace have experienced a recent downturn in form, including a shock defeat in the Conference League. Liverpool meanwhile are in a slump, having lost four straight Premier League games and five of their last six across competitions, putting pressure on Slot to deliver in the cup. Despite Liverpool's recent struggles, their history in the Carabao Cup has been strong, having reached three of the last four finals and won twice in recent years.​

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match?

India

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be live-streamed via Fancode app and website from 1:15 am IST in the early hours of Thursday (October 30).

UK

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be live-streamed on Sky Sports + app from 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday (October 29). The match can also be watched on Sky Sports Premier League channel.

USA

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup Round 4 match will be live-streamed on Paramount +, Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday from 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT.

Bangaldesh

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be live-streamed via Fancode app from 1:45 am local time in the early hours of Thursday (Oct 30).

Nigeria

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on SuperSport, Sporty TV from 8:45 pm WAT on Wednesday (October 29).