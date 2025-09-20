Not 1st, Arshdeep Singh becomes 3rd India bowler to 100 T20I wickets, Here are the Other 2 India Players

Football Liverpool vs Everton: Why is Alexander Isak not Starting Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 16:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Liverpool and Everton clash today at Anfield in the 247th Merseyside derby, a pivotal Premier League fixture for both sides. Liverpool, the reigning champions, aim for their fifth consecutive league win and a strong title defense start.

Everton, despite their poor historical record against Liverpool, are showing promise this season and look to spark an upset.

A major talking point for Liverpool's lineup is Alexander Isak starting on the bench. Liverpool manager Arne Slot made four changes to the side following a midweek match, and Isak, who debuted recently, is not starting due to the physical toll of his first start since May.

Why is Alexander Isak not starting vs Everton?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised Isak's fitness but opted to start Hugo Ekitike alongside Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in attack. The Sweden international has just joined the Reds in this summer and amid his current physical fitness, the Dutch manager doesn't want to put him in the spotlight, being it the Merseyside derby.

Isak's absence from the starting lineup is tactical, considering his recent return, fitness levels, and squad rotation needs in this massive encounter. Liverpool prioritize freshness and flexibility on the bench with Isak available as a potent substitute option later in the match.

Liverpool vs Everton Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish, Beto