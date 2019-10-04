Liverpool vs Leicester City: Three key battles that could decide Premier League clash

Bengaluru, October 4: Liverpool are enjoying a perfect start to their domestic campaign so far this campaign with 21 points after seven games.
They already are five points ahead of the reigning champions and Premier League favourites Manchester City and will be hoping that they can rake up their 17th Premier League win in a row when they face Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday (October 5).
However, Jurgen Klopp will know that the this will be a huge game against an in-form side managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers who returns to Anfield for the first time since his sacking four years back.
Leicester City are third in the table after seven games with 14 points and will be high on confidence following their 5-0 win against Newcastle United last week while Liverpool managed to somehow clinch a 4-3 win against Red Bull Salzburg in the midweek in a goals-galore.
Liverpool vs Leicester City has been one of the most closely contested fixtures in recent times and this should not be an exception.
Let us discuss three key battles those could decide the fate of the game:
Virgil van Dijk vs Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy always enjoys himself against big teams and one of his most favourite opponents have been Liverpool. He has seven goals against the Reds in nine games which is a really amazing record.
Jurgen Klopp must be wary of the pacey English forward however with Virgil van Dijk leading the defence, the German gaffer's worry will be much lesser. Van Dijk is arguably the best defender in the world right now but the Reds have not been as resolute defensively this campaign as they were last season which will surely worry the fans and the management.
Fabinho vs James Maddison
Leicester City's good run of form is mostly due to the impressive form of their young playmaker James Maddison. The 22-year-old is the heart of everything positive for the Foxes and is enjoying a purple patch at the moment. Liverpool must deal with the English international and must keep him at bay if they want to win the game.
Fabinho, Liverpool's deepest midfielder, is an excellent player but he must be extra careful with Maddison who can hurt Liverpool with his excellent eye for a pass. Fabinho must not give the former Norwich City man too much space in the midfield area.
Sadio Mane vs Ricardo Pereira
Of late, Sadio Mane has emerged as the most dangerous one of the Liverpool attacking trident and the Senegalese is always a danger to the opposition with his burst of pace and trickery. His finishing has also improved as he is getting more and more goals however he can be quite wasteful on his off days.
Leicester City must give their everything to stop Mane from doing the damage and Ricardo Pereira might have to adapt to a more defensive mould. He is naturally an attacking-minded full-back but with a player like Mane attacking from his flank, defending has to be the major duty for the full-backs.