Champions League Final 2022: Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Date, Indian Time, TV Channel, Head To Head, Lineup

New Delhi, May 26: Premier League giants Liverpool take on La Liga titans Real Madrid in the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday (May 28). The two clubs have been on a roll and will leave no stones unturned to lift the silverware yet again at Saint-Denis's Stade de France stadium.
Six-time title winners Liverpool meet 13-time champions Real Madrid in a repeat of the 1981 and 2018 showdown. The Reds defeated Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, while Madrid prevailed 6-5 against Premier League winners Manchester City in an astonishing tie.
Saint-Denis's Stade de France which is located just north of Paris has a capacity of over 80,000, making it one of the biggest stadiums in Europe.
How will the winners be determined?
If the score is equal at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winner.
If the score is still equal after extra time, the winners are determined by kicks from the penalty mark.
Award for the winners?
The
UEFA
Champions
League
trophy
stands
73.5cm
tall
and
weighs
7.5kg.
The winning team is presented with 40 gold medals and the runners-up with 40 silver medals.
The winners are also assured of a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.
Head to Head: Liverpool vs Real Madrid in CL:
The two teams have locked horns with each other on 8 occasions in the Champions League. The Reds have won 3 while Los Blancos won on four occasions. 1 match ended in a draw between the two sides. Real Madrid scored 10 goals while Liverpool hit the nets on 8 occasions in those meetings in the past.
Most Goals Scored in CL:
For Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo - 105
For Liverpool: Mohamed Salah - 34
Injury Concerns:
Thiago Alcantara limped off the field in the Reds' win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last league game of the Premier League 2021-22 season. So he faces a race against time to prove his fitness and remains in contention.
For Real Madrid, there's no such injury concern. In fact, several big players are set to join the side after recovering from their injuries.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahim Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.
Real Madrid Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
Home team:
Liverpool will play as the 'home' team in the grand finale after a draw made for administrative purposes in March determined it would be the winners of semi-final 2.
Date and Timing:
The match will kick off in India on Sunday (May 29) at 12:30 AM (IST).
TV Channels:
LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.
Live Streaming: SonyLiv