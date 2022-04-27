Champions League Semifinal 2022: Liverpool vs Villarreal - Lineup, Head To Head, Dream11 Prediction

London, April 27: Liverpool are set to take on Villarreal in the second semi-final of the Champions League 2021-22 season on Thursday (April 28). Liverpool were the CL 2018-19 champions and under their German boss Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are looking to enter yet another final and win their second trophy in four years.
Under the guidance of their manager Unai Emery, Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five games and would be looking to stun the two-time champions. The Yellow Submarines look like a strong strong defensive side and defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the semis.
Head to head
Liverpool defeated Villarreal in the semifinals of the 2015-16 Europa League. The Reds suffered a 0-1 defeat at Villarreal but registered an emphatic 3-0 second-leg win at Anfield to enter the finals.
Champions League Semifinal 2022: Teams, Date, Time, Live Streaming in India - All You Need To Know
When and Where to watch:
April 28, Thursday, 12.30am IST
SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.
Live Streaming on SonyLiv
Injuries:
Liverpool are likely to miss Roberto Firmino in the first leg due to his foot injury. There are no other injury or suspension problems for the Reds to deal with. Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz will enter in the opening eleven.
Villarreal will be missing a few key players on their trip to Anfield including Alberto Moreno, who is recovering from a ruptured ligament, and their star striker Gerard Moreno, who suffered a hamstring injury last week.
Expected Lineups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma
Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Goalkeeper: Rulli (9)
Defenders: P. Torres (9.5), Robertson (9), Foyth (8.5), Konate (8.5)
Mid-fielders: Parejo (9.5), Lo Celso (9), Thiago (8.5)
Forwards: Salah (10), Danjuma (9.5), Diaz (9).