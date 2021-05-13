Liverpool want Bundesliga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, May 13: If rumours in Germany are to be believed, Liverpool are looking to sign Ridle Baku.
It is claimed that Liverpool are ready to make a £20 million move for the German international who plies his trade with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.
The biggest and possibly the most important attribute of Baku is his versatility. The 23-year-old is a natural is several positions and that is why he could prove to be a valuable addition to the Liverpool side that has been severely stretched by injuries.
Signing Baku could kill two birds with one stone for Liverpool as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the next season in order to reclaim their Premier League.
Baku can slot in at multiples positions with genuine output. He has a total of 13 goal involvements this season for Wolfsburg with six goals and seven assists to his name and has played at both right back and right wing for almost equal number of games.
Already capped once for the German national team, Baku is regarded very highly in Germany and Liverpool are unlikely to be his only suitors.
But, if the Reds can get him for just £20 million, it should be considered a solid bargain.