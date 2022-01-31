Football
Liverpool want Fulham whizkid, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, January 31: Liverpool finally made their first signing of the winter transfer window in the form of Colombian international winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto for a reported fee of £37.5 million ($50 million), with a further £12.5 million in potential bonuses.

The Reds are not particularly known for their lavish spending and usually do a lot of research before they finalize their deals. Their data analytics and scouting team are both state of the art and that has led the Reds to an incredible success rate in the transfer market.

If rumours in England are to be believed, the Reds could look to bolster their squad further by launching a deadline day move for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old has been in blistering form for the Cottagers this season in the Championship eventually catching the eye of the Reds as well as several other top clubs across the continent.

The Portugal-born England youth international has found the back of the net seven times and provided four assists this season so far in 18 outings in the Championship and has been one of the key reasons why Marco Silva's side currently leading the table.

Carvalho's contract with the Premier League promotion chasers expire at the end of the season and it is understood that the London club are resigned to lose him. However, they are keen on keeping him atleast until the summer as they are desperate to earn their promotion.

Even if Liverpool can manage to convince Fulham to sell their priced asset this month, Fulham are likely to insert a clause of loaning him in until the summer and it should suit both parties as Liverpool would also like the wonderkid to get regular playing time.

Liverpool have been without a designated number ten since they sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018 and it evidently did not hurt them much until the end of the 2019-20 season.

However, since the 2020-21 season, the Reds have often seemed to have missed a player in midfield who can be inventive and come up with something out of the box especially in games when the opponents deploy a low block. Carvalho can be Klopp's answer in particularly those games thanks to his flair, creativity and technical ability.

Carvalho is most natural as a number ten but can also be deployed in a deeper role and even on either flank. The 19-year-old is an intelligent footballer for his age and his late running into the box can remind the Liverpool fans of their club legend Steven Gerrard. The youngster is gifted on the ball and is a brilliant carrier of the ball. He is also press resistant thanks to his incredible technique.

Liverpool raided Fulham in 2019 for another wonderkid Harvey Eliott and if not for the unfortunate injury he sustained earlier this season, the 18-year-old could have already been a key player at Anfield. Carvalho looks like a perfect player for Liverpool in the long run and that too on a cheap whether they manage to sign him this month or in the summer when his contract expires.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 9:16 [IST]
