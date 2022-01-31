Liverpool want Fulham whizkid, a good deal?

Kolkata, January 31: Liverpool finally made their first signing of the winter transfer window in the form of Colombian international winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto for a reported fee of £37.5 million ($50 million), with a further £12.5 million in potential bonuses.
The
Reds
are
not
particularly
known
for
their
lavish
spending
and
usually
do
a
lot
of
research
before
they
finalize
their
deals.
Their
data
analytics
and
scouting
team
are
both
state
of
the
art
and
that
has
led
the
Reds
to
an
incredible
success
rate
in
the
transfer
market.
If rumours in England are to be believed, the Reds could look to bolster their squad further by launching a deadline day move for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old has been in blistering form for the Cottagers this season in the Championship eventually catching the eye of the Reds as well as several other top clubs across the continent.
The
Portugal-born
England
youth
international
has
found
the
back
of
the
net
seven
times
and
provided
four
assists
this
season
so
far
in
18
outings
in
the
Championship
and
has
been
one
of
the
key
reasons
why
Marco
Silva's
side
currently
leading
the
table.
Carvalho's contract with the Premier League promotion chasers expire at the end of the season and it is understood that the London club are resigned to lose him. However, they are keen on keeping him atleast until the summer as they are desperate to earn their promotion.
Even
if
Liverpool
can
manage
to
convince
Fulham
to
sell
their
priced
asset
this
month,
Fulham
are
likely
to
insert
a
clause
of
loaning
him
in
until
the
summer
and
it
should
suit
both
parties
as
Liverpool
would
also
like
the
wonderkid
to
get
regular
playing
time.
Liverpool have been without a designated number ten since they sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018 and it evidently did not hurt them much until the end of the 2019-20 season.
However,
since
the
2020-21
season,
the
Reds
have
often
seemed
to
have
missed
a
player
in
midfield
who
can
be
inventive
and
come
up
with
something
out
of
the
box
especially
in
games
when
the
opponents
deploy
a
low
block.
Carvalho
can
be
Klopp's
answer
in
particularly
those
games
thanks
to
his
flair,
creativity
and
technical
ability.
Carvalho is most natural as a number ten but can also be deployed in a deeper role and even on either flank. The 19-year-old is an intelligent footballer for his age and his late running into the box can remind the Liverpool fans of their club legend Steven Gerrard. The youngster is gifted on the ball and is a brilliant carrier of the ball. He is also press resistant thanks to his incredible technique.
Liverpool raided Fulham in 2019 for another wonderkid Harvey Eliott and if not for the unfortunate injury he sustained earlier this season, the 18-year-old could have already been a key player at Anfield. Carvalho looks like a perfect player for Liverpool in the long run and that too on a cheap whether they manage to sign him this month or in the summer when his contract expires.