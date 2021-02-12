Liverpool want Leeds United playmaker, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 12: Liverpool have been strongly linked with the services of Leeds United forward Raphinha with reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Brazilian.
Liverpool are having a rather difficult season this time around with injuries and lack of consistency both hurting them badly.
Raphinha moved to Leeds United only this summer from Ligue 1 side Rennes and is having a pretty season at Elland Road. He has mostly featured on the right flank for the Whites, but can also play on the left flank as well as a number ten.
The 24-year-old has everything Klopp wants in a footballer. He is quick, technically gifted and versatile and at the same time, he is also very hard-working which is a quality that is necessary to succeed in Klopp's system.
He has averaged 1.1 tackles, 0.6 interceptions and 0.5 clearances for Leeds this season from which it is quite evident that he is more than willing to drop deep when needed.
The Brazilian is averaging 1.6 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game this season, which is more than that of Mohamed Salah (respectively 1.5 and 1.2).
It is believed that Klopp is looking for long-term replacements of Salah and Mane with both suffering dip in their form and consistency levels and with Raphinha already being Premier League proven, he certainly is a safe bet.