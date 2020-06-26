Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

You'd have been sectioned! Dalglish never expected 30-year wait for Liverpool title

By Dom Farrell

Liverpool, June 26: Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish thinks anyone predicting 30 years without a league title would have been "arrested and sectioned".

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday (June 25) ended the Reds' three-decade wait to be crowned top dogs in England for the 19th time, Jurgen Klopp's imperious side now holding an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games remaining.

Dalglish was the last manager to lead Liverpool to glory in an era when league titles were routinely hoarded at Anfield.

"If you'd have said that, you would have been arrested and sectioned," he told BT Sport when asked for some immediate reaction to the end of the drought, for which he gives Klopp much of the credit.

"Sometimes things happen, but since Jurgen has come in he's been fantastic. He epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stand for.

"It's not just a one off. Last year, they came within a point of it. They've won the Club World Cup, the Champions League... onwards and upwards and I think we've got a lot more happy days to look forward to."

Nevertheless, Dalglish feels having opponents of the quality of City, Chelsea and Manchester United means a prolonged spell of dominance is unlikely.

He also cited City's failure to replace influential captain Vincent Kompany for this season as a pivotal moment in the destination of the title, with Pep Guardiola's shaky backline again found wanting in an error-strewn showing at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s hard work to dominate the English league, when you've got sides the quality of Manchester City," Dalglish added.

"Manchester City's problems have always been in the back four. And losing Vincent Kompany. I don't think they’ve replaced him. They need someone in there who can be a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

"They've got some fantastic players. They're going to lose one of the best when David Silva leaves at the end of the season.

"There are some fantastic teams. Chelsea and Man U are kicking on for next season. So, I don't think they'll dominate."

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBB 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue