Lockdown Days: Leganes shares training routine on social media

By
Leganes
Leganes have taken to social media to share the training routine the players have to follow to keep in shape while at home.

Bengaluru, April 7: Like countless other sporting tournaments around the world, La Liga competition has been postponed due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But while the competition may have been halted for the time being, that does not mean players would not keep in shape, ready for the day when they can take to the field again.

So, despite the fact that many La Liga clubs have closed their training grounds, coaches and physical trainers have given their players 'homework' with special training regimes to keep up their training routines from home.

Lots of La Liga players have taken to social media to show how they are training from home, reinforcing the public calls for people to stay in their homes and encouraging them to stick to the 15-day quarantine order in place across Spain.

La Liga side CD Leganes have gone one step further. Not only have they assigned physical exercise training sessions to their players, they have also shared them in video form on the club's social media platforms to give everyone stuck at home - and not just the players - the chance to follow the routines online.

The club's fitness coach Pol Llorente ran the session from his own home. To do so he drew on just a roll mat, a bottle of water and a few rolls of toilet paper.

The session lasted 30 minutes and started with a warm-up, followed by a series of strength and balance exercises, aerobic and anaerobic stamina workouts before stretching recover post-workout. A full workout, complete with the same music they have on in the Leganes team gym, and the same advice and encouragement given to the team's players available to all who tuned in online.

At a time when our doors are closed, Leganes opened theirs to help everyone stay in shape in these difficult times.

(Source: MSL Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10:01 [IST]
